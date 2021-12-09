TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 ($0.01) -7.51 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 312.78%. TMC the metals has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.94%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lomiko Metals beats TMC the metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

