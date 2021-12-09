TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.