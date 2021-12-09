Tokenbox Achieves Market Cap of $267,164.25 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $267,164.25 and $2,691.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

