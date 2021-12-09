Tokes Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $16.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001486 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

