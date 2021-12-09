Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.44

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 3130741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

