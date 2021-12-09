Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 3,370 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,867.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,711.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

