Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.