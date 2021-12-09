Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.53% from the stock’s previous close. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of Torrid stock traded down $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,609. Torrid has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.