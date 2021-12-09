Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

NYSE CURV opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82. Torrid has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

