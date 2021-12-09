TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.24 Million

Brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $160.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $162.89 million. TowneBank reported sales of $171.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $680.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.27 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $643.43 million, with estimates ranging from $642.69 million to $644.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

