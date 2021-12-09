Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.

TGP stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

