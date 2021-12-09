Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the typical volume of 287 call options.
TGP stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.17. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.
About Teekay LNG Partners
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
