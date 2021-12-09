Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Down 6%

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.21. Approximately 12,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 926,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

