Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells $9,986,000.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $201.65. 1,100,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,704. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

