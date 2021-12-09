Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

