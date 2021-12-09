TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.65

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.65 and traded as high as C$13.78. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 275,390 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TA. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

