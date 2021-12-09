TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.02. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 351,229 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGA. TheStreet raised TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $215.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.