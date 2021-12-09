TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.69 and traded as high as C$3.84. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 62,758 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$274.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.