Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $262.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

