Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

