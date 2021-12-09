Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $2,230,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

