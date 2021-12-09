Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Head-To-Head Survey

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinterest 0 15 11 0 2.42

Trebia Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.34%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $68.98, indicating a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk and Volatility

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Trebia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% Pinterest 14.35% 15.19% 13.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.69 billion 15.04 -$128.32 million $0.51 76.53

Trebia Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Summary

Pinterest beats Trebia Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.