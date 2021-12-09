TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:THS opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

