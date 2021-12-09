Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.83

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMICY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

