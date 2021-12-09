Trevor Thomas Sells 51,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total transaction of C$138,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,819.97.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$2.63. The company had a trading volume of 321,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of C$746.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

