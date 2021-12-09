Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 801,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,488. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after buying an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after acquiring an additional 693,019 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

