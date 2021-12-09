Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $126,247.66 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $126,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricida stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 21.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

