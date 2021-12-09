Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.62

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.62 and last traded at C$18.53, with a volume of 412599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The firm had revenue of C$143.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total transaction of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,088.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.