TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,791 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,495 shares of company stock worth $7,744,286. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

