Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,025. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

