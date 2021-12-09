Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.65

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.65 and traded as high as $35.73. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 84,727 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $847.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

