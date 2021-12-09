trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report sales of $103.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.82 million and the highest is $103.30 million. trivago posted sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $423.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. trivago has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $819.41 million, a PE ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

