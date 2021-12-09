Truist Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $125.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on THO. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

Thor Industries stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,620. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

