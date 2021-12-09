Truist Financial Begins Coverage on W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NYSE WRB opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

