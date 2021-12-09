Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.66 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

