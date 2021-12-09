Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,834 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

