Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 390 ($5.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.83) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 341.20 ($4.52). The stock had a trading volume of 156,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,264. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 330.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 349.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. Trustpilot Group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.39).

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($27,716.51).

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

