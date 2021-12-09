TUI (LON:TUI) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TUI. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 144 ($1.91) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

Shares of TUI stock traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 225.70 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 3,127,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.43. TUI has a one year low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

