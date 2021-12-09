Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report $286.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Turing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.10 million to $286.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TWKS opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

