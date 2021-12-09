Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.19

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 103257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $688.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth about $21,197,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

