TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $103,188.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $103,188.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 117,121,463,434 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

