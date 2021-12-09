Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $17.26

Shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $17.74. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

