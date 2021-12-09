U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $41,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $558,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.