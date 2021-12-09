U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 5,615,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

