UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBJY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get UCB alerts:

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.