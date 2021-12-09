Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

