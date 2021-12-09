UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UGI stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

