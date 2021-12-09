Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $20,530,500.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.54. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

