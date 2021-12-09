Ultra (UOS) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $486.42 million and approximately $22.66 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.00941186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00280041 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015956 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000978 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,785,230 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.