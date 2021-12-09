Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

