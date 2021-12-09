Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

